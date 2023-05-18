IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,831,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,651,000 after purchasing an additional 718,750 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11,661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,637,000 after buying an additional 1,670,974 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,190,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 913,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 645,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

EWT stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.