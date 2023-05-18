Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

Insider Activity

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,511,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,219,524.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSIT opened at $127.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.51. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $144.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

