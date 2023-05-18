Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NTLA opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

