Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Holdings Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,044 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $25.34.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

