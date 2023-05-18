Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,640.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 369.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PJP stock opened at $75.92 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $68.59 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $304.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.51.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

