Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6,186.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFG opened at $182.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.28. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.11 and a one year high of $200.14. The stock has a market cap of $246.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

