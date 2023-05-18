iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 221,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,045,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,502,000 after acquiring an additional 39,680 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,941,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 141,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 104,525 shares during the period.

EWZ opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $35.92.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

