iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 203,234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,689,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The firm has a market cap of $132.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

