Israel Discount Bank of New York Buys 1,882 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

