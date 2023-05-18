Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Jabil by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Up 2.6 %

JBL stock opened at $82.75 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.