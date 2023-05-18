Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 644,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of JXN stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $91,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,284.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,648 shares of company stock valued at $907,829 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.