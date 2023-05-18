JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 216.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPEM. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,169,000. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,547,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 152,364 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,163.9% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 70,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 65,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 33,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPEM opened at $50.95 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $280.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

