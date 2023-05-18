Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Stock Holdings Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after buying an additional 5,992,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 1,549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after buying an additional 2,959,461 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,054,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after buying an additional 2,606,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,734,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,367,000 after buying an additional 2,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

KOS stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.79. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 51.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KOS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

