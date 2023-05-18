Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $113.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.