Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
Lamb Weston stock opened at $113.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
