LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,795 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after buying an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in LKQ by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after buying an additional 453,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,735,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $24,577,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,090.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,290 shares of company stock valued at $50,781,232 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LKQ in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

