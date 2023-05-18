LPL Financial LLC Acquires 15,517 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 72.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WDIV stock opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.