LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Allegion by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE opened at $109.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.60.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

