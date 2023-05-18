LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 124,223 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 46,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 277,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $40,005.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $60,385.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,005.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $60,385.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 341,926 shares of company stock worth $1,776,266 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

