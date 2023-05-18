LPL Financial LLC Buys 19,682 Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QEMM. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $491,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter.

QEMM opened at $55.67 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14.

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

