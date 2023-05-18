LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,881 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Evergy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.16. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

