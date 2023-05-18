LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Haleon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 1,052.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.51) to GBX 364 ($4.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

