LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,587 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $95.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

