LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CPB opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

