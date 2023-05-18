LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,620,000 after purchasing an additional 367,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 27.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,875,000 after purchasing an additional 311,984 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $78.26 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average is $83.40.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

