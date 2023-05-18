LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DPG opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

