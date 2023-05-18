LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Markel by 181.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel in the first quarter worth $41,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,348.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,306.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,458.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 144 shares of company stock worth $193,829 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.