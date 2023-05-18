LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,386 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS FLBL opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.