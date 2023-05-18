LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $43.67.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.