LPL Financial LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Retail ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $9,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTH opened at $168.18 on Thursday. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $144.85 and a 12 month high of $182.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

