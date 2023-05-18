LPL Financial LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $295.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.35 and a 200-day moving average of $302.61. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

