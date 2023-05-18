LPL Financial LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQL. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after buying an additional 95,656 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,722,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF alerts:

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQL stock opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.61. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $105.35. The company has a market capitalization of $330.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.