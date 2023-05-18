LPL Financial LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 128,350 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.20 and a beta of 1.74. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $16.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

