LPL Financial LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HR opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -620.00%.

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.