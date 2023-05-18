LPL Financial LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at $71,769,410.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,733,242. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $115.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $119.60. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

