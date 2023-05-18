LPL Financial LLC Has $3.88 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total value of $3,281,397.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,599 shares in the company, valued at $42,578,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,513 shares of company stock valued at $22,944,820. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $819.92 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $826.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $747.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $693.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.