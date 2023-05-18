LPL Financial LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6,128.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 417,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 410,903 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,460,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 169.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 47,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. Analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.