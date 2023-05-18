LPL Financial LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSJ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 214.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of PSJ stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $85.67 and a one year high of $108.17. The stock has a market cap of $183.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.01.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

