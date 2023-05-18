LPL Financial LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

XSW opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.74. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.83 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The company has a market cap of $234.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

