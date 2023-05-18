LPL Financial LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.37.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $303.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.81.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.