LPL Financial LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISCB. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,859,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA ISCB opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $199.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

