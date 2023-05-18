LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,442 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $619,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

