LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 87.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

ACHC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

