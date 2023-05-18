LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 292.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,678 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSRT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $288,000.

HSRT opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04.

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

