LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 405,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 299,100.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000.

HYT opened at $8.43 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

