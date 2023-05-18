LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 106,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,621,000 after purchasing an additional 194,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after acquiring an additional 441,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 430,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.35. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $475,889.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,436 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

