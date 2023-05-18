LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,160,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 99,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $266.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

