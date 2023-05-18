LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,550,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 661,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,482,265.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 385,389 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 91.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,160,000 after purchasing an additional 381,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

BRO stock opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

