LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $322.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.01 and a 1 year high of $345.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.92, for a total value of $1,828,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,831 shares in the company, valued at $23,790,271.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $9,421,052 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

