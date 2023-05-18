LPL Financial LLC Sells 12,174 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $282.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.99. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $390.84. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,108 shares of company stock worth $30,127,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

