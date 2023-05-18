LPL Financial LLC Sells 18,141 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,141 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 117.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 32,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:XPH opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $44.84.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

